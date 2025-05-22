Panthers Forward Creating Matchup Issue for Hurricanes
The Florida Panthers routed the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, defeating them 5-2. On the back of two power-play goals, the Panthers won a choppy game by capitalizing on opportunities surrendered. The higher-seeded Hurricanes are now in danger of squandering home-ice advantage and heading to Florida down 0-2 in the series.
In Game 1, the Panthers received production throughout the lineup, but one particular matchup nightmare for the Hurricanes emerged. Winger Carter Verhaeghe, one of the most overlooked players in the NHL despite consistent regular and postseason production, was a problem for Carolina. They had no answer for him at even strength or on the power play.
He scored the opening goal of the series on the man advantage and added an assist in the victory. His goal was a beautiful display of his underrated hands, evidenced by the backhanded shot he buried behind Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen. It was also a great example of how he navigates the offensive zone with an eye for soft spots in defensive coverage. That put him in a position to receive the pass from Sasha Barkov and kick off the scoring in the conference finals. Speaking after the game, Verhaeghe downplayed the high-IQ play and credited his teammates and instincts for the play.
"I was just in the middle there and I found some ice,” he said. “Kind of let the instincts take over, just went forehand-backhand. Just happy to see it go in."
Call it instincts or whatever else you'd like, but Verhaeghe immediately established himself as a force for the Hurricanes to reckon with. Through one game, they are woefully unprepared. The Canes did a solid job of limiting the top of the lineup superstars for Florida, keeping Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk from recording a goal. The problem is they forgot to account for Verhaeghe. It's a common mistake that comes back to bite many teams. The Hurricanes will be the next victim if they don't immediately solve the matchup nightmare Verhaeghe presents.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!