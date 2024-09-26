Panthers Defenseman Receives Extremely Generous Ranking
The Florida Panthers' championship summer is coming to a close. After the team did the impossible and captured their first ever Stanley Cup, the organization deserved a few months of celebration before defending their title. With preseason games now underway, the Cats are are hoping the Stanley Cup hangover passes them by.
It's not just the Panthers who need to focus on this upcoming season. NHL Network is releasing their top players in the league list, and it's always fuel for conversation, argument, and fan disappointment. This year's edition is no different, but Panthers' fans are likely cheering at where their top defenseman landed.
Gustav Forsling has emerged as the team's best defensive player and NHL Network would agree. They ranked the blue liner as the 21st best player in the league right now.
I love watching Forsling play. His contributions to the Panthers, especially during this past playoff run, were large and overlooked. He put up 13 points in the postseason while also playing against the opponent's best offensive players and effectively cancelling them out.
But who does NHL Network think they're fooling ranking him as the 21st best player in the league? As good as Forsling is, can anyone really justify this? The 22nd best player according to NHL Network was the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, Connor Hellebuyck. So, the best goaltender in the league is apparently not as good a player as a defenseman who isn't even the best player on his team? it doesn't add up.
This is what the Stanley Cup hangover looks like around the league. The Panthers are the top team still in the NHL, but that doesn't mean every piece of their team is the best as well. It's awesome to see underrated players like Forsling receive more recognition for the quality of game they bring. But to rank him where NHL Network did was not only incorrect, but a sign of the laziness that comes with evaluating the immense talent around the league.
