Kings Star Suffers Brutal Injury in Preseason Game
The Los Angeles Kings won their preseason contest against the Vegas Golden Knights, but they might be without veteran defenseman Drew Doughty for the foreseeable future. Early in the opening period, Doughty was trying to make a routine play on Golden Knights forward Tanner Pearson when the two when the two went crashing into the boards.
Doughty took the brunt of the impact and was unable to get up right away. Both of Doughty’s legs got caught on the boards in an awkward position as the two fell to the ice. Doughty was holding his left knee while lying on the ice.
During the collision, Doughty’s left knee and ankle appeared to take most of the impact. His left skate got caught on the boards while his momentum continued, causing a brutal-looking bend to his leg.
It was clear right away that Doughty was in significant pain right away. The Kings ruled Doughty out with a lower-body injury moments after he needed help off the ice. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg while being helped to the locker room.
The Kings did not provide an update on Doughty’s status after the game, but are expected to make an announcement in the coming days.
Despite the left leg taking most of the impact, Doughty’s right leg also may have taken some damage when Pearson landed on it during the puck battle. Doughty and Pearson used to be teammates on the Kings between 2013 and 2018.
This was Doughty’s first preseason action ahead of his 17th season in the NHL. He played just 2:36 in four shifts of the first period. Over the past two years, Doughty has only missed one game and is usually a workhorse on the Kings blue line.
In 1,177 career games, the 2016 Norris Trophy winner has scored 156 goals and 513 assists for 669 total points.
The Kings are a team on the verge of once again having a Stanley Cup contending team. Veteran talent like Doughty and Anze Kopitar are being surrounded by solid youth like Quinton Byfield and Jordan Spence.
