Rangers Hit With Two Concerning Injuries
The New York Rangers are on a quest to capture their first Stanley Cup since 1994, when Mark Messier led one of the most impressive runs in NHL history. After coming up a bit short last season, the hope is this year's squad can go the distance.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, a pair of injuries could disrupt the start to their regular season. According to team reporter Vince Mercogliano, two of the team's most important players are set to miss time.
Star forward Artemi Panarin isn't practicing and may miss some upcoming preseason contests as he is considered day-to-day with an unspecified injury.
More of a concern is defender Ryan Lindgren, who left the team's preseason game against the New York Islanders after getting into a fight. Head coach Peter Laviolette expected his veteran defenseman to be out "at least a few weeks," in a disappointing turn of events.
Both players are pivotal for the Rangers, who cannot afford to get off to a slow start. While the team is the Metropolitan Division favorite, without their best player and a crucial blue liner, they could lose ground quickly.
Thankfully for the Rangers, there is little concern over Panarin's health. The team will be abundantly cautious with their star, and they won't rush him back into action.
Lindgren's health appears to be a bigger concern, and it's another instance of the defender being out due to injury. His physical, in-your-face style is a huge piece of the New York's defensive puzzle, but it's also costing him time in the lineup.
In his absence, the Rangers will likely turn to Zac Jones and give him an elevated role. The 23 year-old puck mover has taken serious strides over the last few seasons, and the team is eager to give him more opportunity. Both he and K'Andre Miller could see more ice time once the regular season kicks off.
