After Drew Doughty Injury, Kings Turn to Rising Defenseman
The Los Angeles Kings received a devastating blow during their recent preseason contest. Veteran defenseman and former Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty suffered a lower-body injury that looked awful and could keep him out for an extended period of time.
It's a crushing series of events for the Kings, who have championship hopes entering the 2024-2025 season. The team is a well balanced mix of young players like Quinton Byfield, Brandt Clarke, and Alex Laferriere playing with veterans like Anze Kopitar, Phillip Danault, and Doughty. Now, the outlook on the season feels much darker than it was a few weeks ago.
To find a silver lining amongst the dark clouds for the Kings, the injury to Doughty opens the door for a massive opportunity for Brandt Clarke. The team's first round selection in 2021 is one of the league's brightest young players and received an audition in the NHL last year, playing in 16 games with the Kings.
Now, Clarke has the chance to prove to the Kings and the NHL why he's so highly-touted. In many ways, he's similar to Doughty. At first glance, the two look like the same player with both being above 6'0 and right-handed. Add in the top-10 draft pick pedigree and the high amount of pressure on both players and it's even easier to see the connection.
But what makes this such a gigantic opportunity for Clarke is that he can comfortably do so many things that Doughty brought to the Kings lineup. Firstly, he's an excellent puck mover. Clarke should take over for Doughty on the top power play unit and while he lacks NHL experience, the skill level and vision on the ice won't be a significant drop off.
Secondly, Clarke is eager to round out his game. It's something he spoke specifically about this summer as one of his goals. Without Doughty in the lineup, Clarke should be called upon to kill penalties and play against more difficult matchups. It could be exactly the type of competition that will elevate his game to the top defender level they envision for him.
This injury to Doughty is awful, and we wish him a speedy recovery and hope for nothing but positive updates regarding his health. Unfortunately for the Kings, they still have a season to prepare for. It's less than ideal situations, but Brandt Clarke is stepping into the biggest opportunity of his young NHL career.
