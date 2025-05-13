Defending Champion Panthers Still 'Team to Beat'
The Florida Panthers weren’t the top team in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the defending champions are doing everything they can to defend their title. Despite it happening twice in the last decade, it’s not easy winning the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons and the Panthers hope to be the next team on that list.
Currently in a tied series with the Toronto Maple Leafs, recently retired NHLer Pat Maroon says the Panthers play the right kind of game that could lead them to the Final yet again.
“I think with Florida, it seems they’re pretty healthy right now,” Maroon said on the Pat McAfee Show. “They’ve got a better team than last year on paper. They brought some key guys in. Florida just plays the right way all the time. It’s exhausting for teams.”
Maroon knows a thing or two about winning back-to-back Cups, having been a part of the Tampa Bay Lightning team that won in 2020 and 2021. Before even joining the Lightning, Maroon was a member of the Stanley Cup winning St. Louis Blues in 2019.
According to Maroon, a team needs luck, good goaltending, and to remain mostly healthy to have a good chance at winning the Cup.
“I feel like Florida has that right now,” Maroon said. “They’re all healthy right now. It’s a good team, they’re great coached. It’s going to be fun to watch… I think with Florida, they’re going to be the team to beat right now. Toronto’s got their hands full.”
Getting past Toronto won’t automatically seal another Cup for the Panthers, but Maroon is confident they should be seen as favorites.
Even before winning the Cup in 2024, the Panthers were Eastern Conference champions in 2023, making their way to the Stanley Cup Final. They ultimately fell short to the Vegas Golden Knights, but there hasn't been many signs of fatigue from the Panthers.
“It’s going to be difficult,” Maroon said. “It’s hard to go back-to-back. I think if any team can do it, it’s the Florida Panthers.”
The Panthers only needed five games to work their way past the Lightning in round one and have won two straight in round two against the Maple Leafs. With momentum on their side and the Maple Leafs still banged up between the pipes, the Panthers might run away with the series.
