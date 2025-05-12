Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Sends Warning to William Nylander
The Florida Panthers tied their second-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the heat continues to be turned up between the two teams. As the final horn blew on Game 4, Maple Leafs forward Max Domi laid a questionable hit from behind against Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, resulting in a five-minute major for Domi.
While the team is sure the league will take a look at look at Domi’s hit on Barkov, another Panthers star sent a clear message to one of the Maple Leafs’ superstars.
While the final scrum was happening on the ice, Panthers’ forward Matthew Tkachuk leaned from his bench to bark at William Nylander on his bench. Tkachuk tells Nylander that he’ll be a target in Game 5.
A camera between the benches caught Tkachuk saying something about “next game,” towards the Maple Leafs bench, seemingly labeling a target for the next time they meet. Another wider angle shows Tkachuk pointing his stick at Nylander before giving an elbow gesture.
The heat is turning up in the series and Takchuk plans to be at the center of things in Game 5 one way or another.
Nylander spoke on the exchange after the game, and didn’t admit that he was the target of the verbal lashes, but noted Tkachuk is likely going to stick to his word.
“He’ll probably do whatever he can to get a player off of his game,” Nylander said. “Next game is going to be a fun one.”
Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies also got involved in the conversation between Tkachuk and Nylander, adding him to the list of key names to watch as the hatred continues to grow between these two teams.
Ever since Game 1, there has been no shortage of drama and tension with this series. With a pair of wins this is the furthest this current Maple Leafs core has ever made it in the playoffs, while the Panthers continue to use their gritty style of play to their advantage.
