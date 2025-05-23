Panthers Forward Ties Franchise Record
The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been a resounding success for Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe. The 29-year-old winger has been a fixture in the Panthers' lineup since the 2020-2021 campaign, and he continues to be one of their best playoff performers on a yearly basis. One of the most underrated players in the NHL, his recent performance in the Eastern Conference Finals has him tied for a franchise record that puts him on par with another current superstar.
In Game 2 of the Panthers' series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Verhaege picked up three assists. It was the fourth time in his career that he had recorded three points in a postseason game. That figure put him into a tie with teammate Matthew Tkachuk for the most three-point playoff games in the franchise's history.
Verhaeghe's performance has been pivotal to the team's postseason success over the past three seasons. During the current playoff run, he is tied for the team lead in scoring, registering five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 14 games. His two-way style is an absolute nightmare for the Hurricanes, or any opponent, to contain, leading to his current dominance in the conference finals series.
His latest three-point outing was another reminder and message to the NHL. Verhaeghe continues to be overlooked and underrated around the NHL, especially on his own team. Florida's star power is elite, with players like Tkachuk, captain Sasha Barkov, Brad Marchand, and Sergei Bobrovsky demanding the limelight. But Verhaeghe is the glue. He can play anywhere in the lineup and any situation, and his production or impact is no drop-off.
That discourse is changing slowly and will continue to with more dominating offensive performances like his play in Game 2. With the Panthers trying to earn a third straight berth in the Stanley Cup Finals, Verhaeghe will have several more chances to set a new franchise record and continue being a leader in their latest championship pursuit.
