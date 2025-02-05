Panthers Star Forward Committed to Organization
The Florida Panthers are starting to hit their stride as the 60-game mark of the regular season approaches. The team is neck-and-neck with the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division, with the Panthers currently holding a one point lead over the Leafs.
Among the leaders of the Panthers this season is star winger Matthew Tkachuk. The 27-year-old forward was crucial to the team's 2024 Stanley Cup championship, and is having another stellar season this year in Florida. Through 50 games, he has 19 goals and 32 assists for 51 points while averaging just a few seconds over 18 minutes of ice-time per game. His point total is the second highest on the team and he's well on his way to his third 80+ point campaign with the organization.
Recently, Tkachuk spoke with DJ Siddiqi of RG about the team's performance this season and their outlook heading into the postseason. One of the comments that stuck out from Tkachuk was his statement about staying with the Panthers for the rest of his NHL career. While speaking about the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off and the chance to play with his brother Brady, Matthew casually mentioned that this will be the only time he plays with his brother for a specific reason: he's never leaving Florida.
"I'm never leaving Florida," he said. "So to play together, he would have to come here. We knew the easiest way [to play together] was for Team USA.”
While the comment was in regards to the upcoming international tournament, Tkachuk's commitment to the Panthers still came through. It's a fierce loyalty that Tkachuk has showed his team since the Panthers acquired him before the 2022-2023 campaign. Under contract with the team through the 2027-2028 campaign, it's clear Florida's star winger is focused on winning with the Panthers for years to come.
