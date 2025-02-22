Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Out After 4 Nations Face-Off
Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will not play in Saturday night's game against the Seattle Kraken due to a lower-body injury he suffered during the 4 Nations Face-Off, head coach Paul Maurice told reporters.
Maurice added that Tkachuk will undergo further evaluation in the coming days, and the team will have a better idea of his status going forward after that.
“He is going to get looked at Sunday and Monday,’’ Maurice said, per Florida Hockey Now. “We’re going to have our people get their hands on him, and then we’ll have a real clear plan after that.’’
Tkachuk served as an alternate captain for the United States and was brilliant in the first game of the tournament, notching two goals and an assist in a 6-1 victory over Finland on Feb. 13. After that, though, injuries limited him drastically. He missed much of the third period against Canada on Feb. 15, did not play against Sweden on Monday and logged only 6:47 of ice time in the championship game against Canada on Thursday.
After helping the Panthers win their first-ever Stanley Cup last season, Tkachuk has been similarly excellent this season. In 52 games before the 4 Nations break, he scored 22 goals and 57 points while averaging 18:14 of ice time per contest.
Florida swung for the fences when they acquired Tkachuk from the Calgary Flames in July of 2022, sending Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and a first-round pick the other way. That gamble paid off tremendously, as the Panthers have been to two Stanley Cup finals and won their first championship in the two years since and are firmly in the mix again this season. So, it goes without saying that they want him back as soon as possible.
In better news for Florida, the other seven players that took part in the 4 Nations Face-Off will be in the lineup on Saturday. Forwards Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett, who both suited up for Canada, missed Saturday's morning skate, but Maurice confirmed they will indeed play.
