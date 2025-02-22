Trade Buzz Grows Around Newest Hurricanes Star Forward
The Carolina Hurricanes pulled off one of the biggest trades of the 2024-25 season when they landed Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche and Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks in a three-team blockbuster deal. Ever since the deal, however, Rantanen hasn’t looked like his usual self.
In six games with the Hurricanes, Rantanen has just one goal and one assist. His time with Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off wasn’t much better, as he tallied just one goal in three games.
Through the first 49 games of the season in Colorado, Rantanen led the Avalanche in goals with 25 and was well on his way to possibly signing a lucrative contract extension. Sitting at $9.25 million in average annual value, Rantanen had his sights set on a contract akin to the Leon Draisaitl deal at $14 million annually.
With new struggles piling up, however, it’s possible the Hurricanes consider flipping Rantanen before the trade deadline. Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast talked about that possibility and that some talks may have already occurred.
“He’s the guy, I think a lot of people are kind of looking to see where this is going to go with him,” Friedman said. “I do believe there were some talks, between the Hurricanes and Rantanen during the 4 Nations. We’ll see where this goes.”
The Hurricanes sent Martin Necas to the Avalanche as part of the deal, and the Blackhawks stepped up by retaining half of Rantanen’s salary cap hit. Normally a $9.25 million player, the Hurricane have him at $4.625.
One of the advantages of trading Rantanen again is that the Hurricanes would be able to retain what they are already paying him. A team could land Rantanen in a deal with the Hurricanes and only be on the hook for a little over $2.3 million.
Rantanen hasn’t been his usual self since leaving Colorado, but maybe one more change of scenery would get him back on track.
Pretty much any team in the NHL would love to have Rantanen on their roster at that kind of discount, especially if it’s only for the purposes of a rental and he walks to free agency in the summer.
Teams might be lining up out the door to nab Rantanen if this is the direction everyone decides to head in. It was the biggest blockbuster of the season, but may have already turned sour for one of the clubs involved.
