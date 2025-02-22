Best Trade Fits for Blackhawks Defenseman
The Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly preparing to trade defenseman Seth Jones. After a few seasons with the organization, the veteran defender is eyeing a move to a contender, and the Blackhawks are willing to oblige. There's plenty of teams looking for right-shot blue liners, so there's most likely a flurry of suitors calling to talk about a trade package.
Only one team can land him, however, so let's rank the three best landing spots for Jones.
3. Los Angeles Kings
The Kings and Jones make a ton of sense together. Los Angeles projects to be in the mix for a Stanley Cup for the next three-to-five years, satisfying Jones' desire to play in the postseason.
They have salary cap flexibility, which could make it easier to acquire him from the Blackhawks. And they could use another veteran right-handed blue liner. Drew Doughty looks solid since returning from a foot fracture and Brandt Clarke has impressed as a rookie. The addition of Jones would bridge the gap between Doughty's veteran savvy and Clarke's youthful spirit and give the Kings a blue line that stands above the rest of the Pacific Division.
2. Florida Panthers
How about the defending Stanley Cup champions as a trade destination? Would that satisfy Jones' desire to play for a contender?
Beneath the obvious, there's a realistic fit here. The Panthers and top defender Aaron Ekblad haven't made any progress on a new contract, and it's far from guaranteed they will before free agency hits.
Trading for Jones could solve that issue for Florida, giving them a veteran right-handed defenseman to replaced a departing Ekblad.
1. Dallas Stars
The Stars would be the perfect landing spot for Jones. Their system makes every defender look like a stud, and it would be a remedy for the pressure and free-wheeling style he currently faces with the Hawks.
Dallas' left-side defense is elite already between Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Thomas Harley and youngster Lian Bischel. Their right-side, however, needs improvement. Jones would be a huge upgrade, but wouldn't need to be the number one option. It's a perfect fit.
To seal the deal, a trade to the Stars would be a homecoming for Jones. The Arlington, Texas, native would be just 30 minutes away from his hometown if the Stars acquired him.
