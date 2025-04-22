Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Activated From Injured Reserve
The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning need little motivation for their games, and their first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is no exception. The Battle of Florida resumes with the Panthers looking to defend their championship against their cross-state rival.
The Panthers could receive a huge boost for their series, as superstar winger Matthew Tkachuk took the next step in his return from injury. The organization announced that he was activated off Injured Reserve ahead of their Game 1 contest. Tkachuk has been out since the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, but he could make his long-awaited return to the lineup tonight.
His return means the Panthers' offensive attack is back to full strength. Despite missing 30 games, Tkachuk was still a top scorer for Florida during the regular season. In the 52 contests he appeared in, he collected 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points.
What the Panthers are most excited for with Tkachuk's return is his postseason success. Over the past two playoff runs, he's been the team's leading scorer. In 2023, he posted 11 goals and 24 points in 20 games and followed that up with six goals and 22 points in 24 contests during their Stanley Cup run last year. In total, he's accumulated 24 goals and 61 points in 71 career playoff games.
The Panthers hope Tkachuk is the difference-maker in this series. This season, neither the Panthers nor the Lightning could gain an edge over the other. They split their regular-season series, with each winning two contests. He wasn't in the lineup for the final two meetings at the end of the season, and the Lightning trounced the Panthers a week ago in their last contest.
The stage is set for an epic series between bitter rivals. Tkachuk's wild card presence will only exaggerate the matter as the two Stanley Cup favorites settle a never-ending score in the Battle of Florida.
