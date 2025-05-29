Panthers HC Explains Tense Exchange With Hurricanes HC
After the Florida Panthers sealed their Eastern Conference Final series win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the two teams prepared for the handshake line, but not before a tense moment between the head coaches. Cameras caught the Panthers and Hurricanes head coaches in a heated exchange while shaking hands near the benches.
Panthers head coach Paul Maurice and Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour spoke for about 15 seconds, and it didn’t appear to be a moment of mutual understanding.
Following their celebration with the Prince of Wales Trophy, Maurice was asked about the lengthy exchange with Brind’Amour. According to Maurice, he has his own belief that coaches should not take part in the handshake line, leaving it only to the players on the ice.
“I don’t believe that the coaches should shake players’ hands,” Maurice said. “There’s something for me visually, with a camera on, of just the men who played. Who blocked shots, who fought for each other… the last thing that a player on the Carolina Hurricanes deserves is 50 more guys in suits, they have no idea who they are.”
Maurice discussed that obviously it takes more than just the players to win a series, but anyone not wearing a jersey isn’t on the ice giving everything they have for a win.
“It should be something really kind of beautiful about just the camera on those men who played shaking hands,” Maurice said. “We should respect that.”
Maurice went on to mention that he did the same thing when the Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maurice said the same thing to Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube and there was much more of an understanding. Berube being a former player, he understood what Maurice was saying.
“We talked to Craid Berube on the ice in Toronto,” Maurice said. “If I can sell it in Toronto, and he understood because he’s played. And Rod, he’s played so they both kind of get it.”
Maurice talked about how when he started coaching in the NHL in the 1990s, coaches didn’t jump in the handshake line. That changed at some point during his coaching career, and he doesn’t think it’s right.
The handshake line between the Panthers and Hurricanes was exactly how Maurice envisioned. All players. Brind'Amour shook the hands of the Panthers' coaching staff, then walked off the ice.
"I asked him not to," Maurice said. "And he understood it. That's what happened."
Handshake lines are for the players and the players only in Maurice’s eyes.
