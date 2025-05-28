Multiple Teams Express Trade Interest in Young Wild Star
The Minnesota Wild spent a chunk of the 2024-25 season as one of the hottest teams in the NHL. Despite a hot start, the Wild finished the year as the Western Conference’s first wild card team and were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights.
With a long offseason already underway, the Wild have started preparing for what’s next in the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.” One key youngster, however, might not be part of the next steps.
According to a report from RG, multiple teams are showing interest in a trade for 23-year-old forward Marco Rossi.
“Based on conversations with numerous NHL sources,” James Murphy writes with RG. “The Philadelphia Flyers, Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, and Seattle Kraken have all expressed interest in acquiring Rossi.”
Set to become a restricted free agent, Rossi is due for a new contract and the Wild hold all the cards in negotiations. This will be Rossi’s first contract following his entry-level deal, making him an affordable asset for any number of teams.
Rossi could not only sign for a reasonable salary, but he still has a ton of potential to bloom into a superstar talent.
A former ninth-overall pick of the Wild, Rossi is coming off a career year in 2024-25. In 82 games played he scored 24 goals and 36 assists for 60 total points. A 20-point increase from the season before with a ton of growth still expected.
“For whatever reason — I think maybe he just doesn’t fit the Guerin mold — there doesn’t seem to be a fit there in Minnesota,” a source told RG. “Whatever it is, there’s a market for him right now. I think some teams see him as a real middle-six guy with a lot of upside. He may not be as physical as you’d like, but the skill is there.”
Each of the Flyers, Sabres, Penguins, Blackhawks, and Kraken all make sense for Rossi. They’re teams looking to quickly end postseason droughts and build a bright future. Rossi wouldn’t be the centerpiece of any of these teams’ future, but he could easily be a key for long-lasting success.
