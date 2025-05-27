Panthers HC Keeps Mood Light After Game 4 Loss
The Florida Panthers failed to seal their sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes, getting shut out of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. While the Hurricanes took the 3-0 win, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice didn’t seem too bent out of shape about the loss.
Following the Panthers’ defeat, Maurice spoke with the media and made sure to keep the mood light. When asked about the play of star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, Maurice thought that was a good opportunity for some jokes.
“I didn’t like the last two at all,” Maurice said. “His gap was horse s---.”
Maurice is referring to the last two goals the Hurricanes tallied to make it a 3-0 game, both of which, Bobrovsky was on the Panthers’ bench for. Maurice had pulled Bobrovsky for the extra attacker in hopes of crawling back into the game.
Maurice is known for being a bit of a jokester with the media, and this was just another prime example of his sense of humor. Even after a loss, he and the Panthers don’t seem concerned about a Hurricanes comeback.
There is plenty of series left and Bobrovsky has been a key to the Panthers’ success all playoffs. Despite the loss, Bobrovsky played well in Game 4, making 25 saves on 26 shots faced.
Currently leading the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs in wins (11) and shutouts (3) Bobrovsky could be in consideration for the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP if the Panthers go one to repeat as champions. In 16 games played, he has an 11-5 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.05 goals against average.
The Hurricanes may have ended a lengthy Eastern Conference Final losing streak that dated back to 2006, but they aren’t completely back just yet. The Panthers are still in full control of the series and are looking to reach their third straight Stanley Cup Final.
