Oilers, Panthers On Track for Stanley Cup Rematch
The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers put on a true classic at the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers got out to a three-games-to-none lead, but almost watched the championship slip away when the Oilers battled all the way back to force a Game 7.
The Panthers held off the Oilers to secure their franchise’s first Stanley Cup, but the war between these two teams might not be over. With both the Panthers and Oilers looking dominant in their Conference Finals, they appear to be on a crash course for a Stanley Cup Final rematch.
If these two teams meet again, it would be the first back-to-back Cup Final rematch since the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008 and 2009. The Red Wings won in 2008, but the Penguins got revenge and won the Cup in 2009.
The Oilers will hope they can pull a similar move to the Penguins and get the upper hand in a rematch.
Through three games of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, the Oilers have put their foot on the gas and aren’t letting up any time soon. The Stars walked away winners in Game 1, but the Oilers have outscored Dallas 9-1 since then.
Oilers forward Zach Hyman and captain Connor McDavid both scored twice in their 6-1 Game 3 victory over the Stars. They may only have a 2-1 series lead, but there might not be any stopping the Oilers as they continue to roll.
Across the league, the Panthers have put the Carolina Hurricanes on the brink with a 3-0 series lead. Showing no signs of a Stanley Cup hangover, the Panthers are on the verge of punching their ticket right back to the Final.
If the Panthers slam the door on the Hurricanes, it will be their third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, but as mentioned, defeated the Oilers last season.
A Stanley Cup Final rematch has only happened four times since the NHL expanded beyond six teams in 1967. With momentum completely in their favor, it seems likely we’re getting a rematch between the Oilers and Panthers.
