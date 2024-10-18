Panthers Release Pink Themed Jerseys
The Florida Panthers are off and running as they defend their Stanley Cup championship. The entire league is gunning for their title, but they have a great roster and organizational foundation to not go down without a fight.
The one thing the entire league can agree with is that the Panthers have done an excellent job of participating in their community. Between community initiatives, to responses to the recent hurricanes, the organization is truly a partner and supporter of the Florida area.
That includes their efforts in spreading awareness. While the league annually engages in partnerships and events during October, the month of Breast Cancer Awareness, the Panthers have stepped up their efforts this year. Bleacher Report shared via their X account a new, limited-edition jersey that the Panthers have made in honor of this month.
The jerseys are a thing of beauty and are full of some precise details to honor Breast Cancer Awareness. The Panthers' logo is transformed into a pink color as it emerges out of a purple background. The jersey features prominently butterflies throughout the design. The front crest features three of the winged animal near the logo. Butterflies also appear on the back where the players' numbers are presented. Lastly, the shoulder patch also features a butterfly with the phrase "Hopeful!" underneath to round out the motif.
The jerseys are a beautiful design that honors and celebrates a powerful group of survivors and their families. Not only are they a touching tribute and gesture, the jersey design itself is sleek, catches the eye, and would look awesome on the ice for a real game.
The Panthers have just kicked off their championship defense as the 2024-2025 regular season finishes its second week. The champs are 3-2-1 so far as they adjust to some lineup changes from last year
