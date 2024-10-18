Bruins' Fourth Line Dominating Early On
The Boston Bruins have no shortage of stars, with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak up front, Charlie McAvoy on the blue line and Jeremy Swayman in net.
Yet despite all that star power, it's been an unassuming trio taking charge early this season.
The Bruins' fourth line, consisting of John Beecher, Mark Kastelic and Cole Koepke, has been arguably the best line in hockey through the opening week and change. All three players have five points (two goals, three assists) in as many games, and they lead the league in plus/minus with Beecher and Koepke at +9 and Kastelic at +8.
They may be the fourth line, but they're playing like a first line right now.
“I think we’ve got to stop calling them the fourth line,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, per Boston.com. “I mean, it’s impressive — the way they’ve been playing.”
If the stats on the surface are good, then the underlying numbers are even better. According to Natural Stat Trick, Beecher, Kastelic and Koepke have spent 40:44 of ice time together this season. They've outscored their opponents 9-0 in that time.
“They’re earning all the ice time they’re getting, and their details, their work ethic, their puck support of one another, offensively and defensively, is allowing them to have tremendous success,” Montgomery noted.
Perhaps the most impressive part is that two of the three forwards are new to Boston. Kastelic came over from the Ottawa Senators as part of the Linus Ullmark trade, while Koepke was a free agent signing from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Clearly, the Bruins' gain is their Atlantic division rivals' loss.
Additionally, none of the three players have too much NHL experience. Kastelic has the most games under his belt with 149, while Beecher has 57 and Koepke has 31.
This line will eventually come back down to Earth and perform more like a checking line, but there's no denying how impressive this start has been.
