Report: Blue Jackets Lose Veteran Defender Indefinitely
The Columbus Blue Jackets are dealing with an early rash of injuries to their lineup. After starting goaltender Elvis Merzlikins went down with an injury, veteran defenseman Erik Gudbranson was the next to go down in their contest against the Florida Panthers. Gudbranson accidentally collided with teammate Sean Monahan and left the game.
Following the game, the Blue Jackets voiced concern. The team's head coach Dean Evason described it as an upper-body injury and that things seemed long term.
After an initial diagnosis, the Jackets will reportedly indeed be without their veteran defender for an extended period of time. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported on his X account that initial medical opinion is that he will miss "significant" time.
"Initial diagnosis was not encouraging for #CBJ defenseman Erik Gudbranson," he wrote. "Sounds like he is going to miss significant time (months?)."
With Gudbranson on the shelf, the Blue Jackets will have to make even more roster moves to have a compliant lineup. The NHL already has made an exception for the team being below the salary cap floor, and now the long-term absence of Gudbranson only exacerbates the issue.
Gudbranson is also the second core piece of the team's leadership group to be placed on injured reserve. Just as the season was beginning, team captain Boone Jenner sustained an injury. After initial concerns proved correct, he underwent surgery on his shoulder and he may not return again this season.
Without Gudbranson in the lineup, the Bleu Jackets have to replace a veteran of 792 NHL games. He's played for eight franchises in the league, joining Columbus for the 2022-2023 season. At age 32, he's under contract for another season with the team. The final season of his deal will count $4 million against the salary cap. Hopefully, he will have a speedy recovery and be back in the lineup for his team sooner rather than later.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!