Panthers Forward Reaches Out to Maple Leafs Goalie After Scary Injury
After Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night, Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.
In the second period of Monday's game, Bennett delivered a hit to the head of Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz. Stolarz stayed in the game for a couple minutes afterward, but once he finally made his way to the Toronto bench, it became clear that he was in rough shape. The 31-year-old goalie vomited on the bench, then left ScotiaBank Arena on a stretcher to go to the hospital.
Bennett, who somehow didn't receive a penalty on the play and reportedly won't face any supplemental discipline, did not speak to reporters after the game. On Tuesday morning, though, he said he reached out to Stolarz while the goalie was in the hospital and heard back.
"There's no intent," Bennett said, per TSN's Chris Johnston. "Stolie is a great friend of mine, but when I hear that he went to the hospital of course I feel bad."
However, Bennett also said that he believes the hit was a "bump" that "didn't feature much force."
Bennett, 28, is no stranger to controversial playoff hits. He concussed both Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies in 2023 and then-Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand in 2024, but managed to avoid discipline for both of them. His history goes back further than that, but those are just the recent examples.
Stolarz, who was the Panthers' backup last season when they won the Stanley Cup, has been a terrific story for the Maple Leafs this season. The New Jersey native finished the regular season with a league-best .926 save percentage to go along with a 2.14 goals against average and a 21-8-3 record. He was also having a strong postseason before his injury, boasting a .901 save percentage and a 2.19 goals against average in seven games.
With Stolarz sidelined for a while, the Leafs will turn to Joseph Woll, who had a .909 save percentage and a 2.73 goals against average in the regular season. Woll, 26, stopped 17 of 20 shots he faced in relief of Stolarz on Monday night.
Game 2 between the Panthers and Maple Leafs is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, and with tensions running high, it will definitely be an interesting game.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!