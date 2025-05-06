Maple Leafs Goalie Out of Hospital After Game 1 Injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t get out of their Game 1 victory over the Florida Panthers without some bumps in the road. Maple Leafs starting goalie Anthony Stolarz was taken out of the game following a couple of different blows to the head, including an uncalled forearm/elbow from Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett.
Before being taken out of the game, Stolarz vomited over the boards near the Maple Leafs bench. Reports later circulated that he left the arena on a stretcher and was taken to a local hospital for more testing.
As new reports show Bennett is unlikely to receive any sort of discipline for his actions, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun has provided an update on Stolarz. According to LeBrun, Stolarz has been released from the hospital, but the Maple Leafs aren’t going to dwell on the situation.
“My sense is the Leafs as an organization don't want to waste energy on this in the coming days,” LeBrun tweeted. “Want to focus on task at hand up 1-0 in the series.”
The Maple Leafs defeated the Panthers by a score of 5-4, but had a 4-1 lead heading into the final frame. With Joseph Woll in net, the Panthers were able to crawl back into the game to make things interesting.
Without a complete update from the Maple Leafs, the assumption is that Woll will be go-to netminder for the time being. Woll made 17 saves on 20 total shots faced in just under 30 minutes of ice time.
Heading into the postseason, the Maple Leafs expressed a confidence in either goalie they decided to utilize as the starter. Stolarz was given the nod in the first round against the Ottawa Senators and was a huge reason for the Maple Leafs series victory.
Woll appeared in three playoff games last season and only allowed two goals picking up a 2-0 record. An injury in Game 6 forced him to miss the deciding Game 7 against the Boston Bruins.
