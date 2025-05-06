Panthers' Sam Bennett Avoids Supplemental Discipline
The second-round series between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs began with fireworks. The Maple Leafs took the 1-0 series lead, but also suffered a disappointing loss. Starting goalie Anthony Stolarz left the game after a collision with Panthers forward Sam Bennett and exited the arena on a stretcher to be taken to the hospital. After the game, the Leafs' coach and players were not pleased with the incident and expressed a desire for supplemental discipline.
The NHL disagrees with the Maple Leafs' assessment of the play, as the Panthers forward will avoid supplemental discipline from the NHL's Department of Player Safety. ESPN's Emily Kaplan was first to report that Bennett would not be punished for his involvement in the incident in Game 1. NHL insider Chris Johnston shortly followed with further confirmation.
Something interesting that Kaplan points out is the role the league plays in assessing and disciplining actions on the ice. She states that while the play was likely a missed penalty call by the officials on the ice, the league states that it doesn't suspend or discipline players on outcomes, but based on the act itself.
"Bennett/Stolarz was probably a missed penalty on the ice," she writes. "But the Department of Player Safety doesn't give suspensions based on outcomes, only the act."
With Bennett escaping punishment, the Panthers will have one of their top forwards in the lineup for Game 2 as they try to even the series. The teams meet in Scotiabank Arena once again for Game 2 before shifting things to Florida for Games 3 and 4, and the series is sure to ratchet up the intensity as these two rivals battle it out.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!