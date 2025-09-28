Rangers Assign Forward to OHL
As the NHL preseason draws nearer to a close, teams across the league are naturally trimming their rosters ahead of the official start of the 2025-26 season. The New York Rangers are no exception.
Ahead of their last three games of the preseason they have sent 6'7" winger Nathan Aspinall back to the OHL club of the Flint Firebirds. Aspinall is only 19 years old and is a left-handed left wing; he saw action in the Rangers' first preseason game of the year against the New Jersey Devils — logging 12 shifts across 11:23 total time on ice.
Under new head coach Mike Sullivan, the Rangers are currently 1-2 on preseason play so far before hosting Sullivan's former team of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Blueshirts regular season opener on Oct. 12.
Aspinall has also appeared with the Rangers' AHL affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack on an amateur try out (ATO) and been in the OHL for three seasons. He 2024-25 season was an improvement for Aspinall, as he finished with 17 goals while adding 30 assists for 47 points.
In addition to Aspinall's assignment, Gavin Hain, Kyle Jackson, Zakary Karpa, Sullivan Mack, Chris Merisier-Ortiz, Cooper Moore, Hugo Ollas and Callum Tung were also assigned to training camp with the Wolf Pack.
Fellow youngster Gabe Perreault (20 years old) remains with the Rangers for now and is tallying both minutes and points for Sullivan across the current preseason slate.
The native of Markham, ON, scored a career-high 18 goals with the Firebirds — wearing No. 76 — during the 2023-24 campaign. Throughout the three seasons before the 2024-25 season, Aspinall has scored 85 points (36 goal, 49 assists) in 156 OHL games with the Firebirds.
A 194-pound forward, Aspinall was selected in the fifth round, 159th overall, of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.
As a winger Aspinall is known for screening goaltenders and create havoc in the slot. It's possible that he could rejoin Hartford at the end of the season, and then start the next step of his development process which could potentially lead to playing games in the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!