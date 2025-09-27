John Tortorella Taking on New Role With Team USA
Veteran coach John Tortorella is still looking for his next head coaching opportunity in the NHL after the Philadelphia Flyers dismissed him at the end of the 2024-2025 campaign. A former Stanley Cup-winning coach in Tampa Bay, he is patiently waiting for his next chance.
In the meantime, Tortorella is taking on a new role with the United States Olympics Team. Torts is serving as an assistant coach for Team USA under head coach Mike Sullivan. The pair have a ton of history coaching together, as Sullivan was an assistant under Tortorella for multiple years before his head coaching career took off. Now, the roles are reversed, and Sullivan wants Tortorella to bring the wisdom while Sully brings the hammer.
“I said to him, ‘I would like you to take on a different role than you are as a head coach,’” he said to NHL.com. “I don’t want you to be the hammer. I’ll be the hammer. I want you to be the old wise man.”
While Tortorella took issue with Sullivan’s use of the word “old,” the fact remains. Sullivan wants his assistant coach to show a bit more of the personal, likable side. The side that Sully knows, but the NHL has rarely seen.
”I want you to reveal yourself to the players and the other coaches,” Sullivan continued. “I want you to show the John Tortorella that I know, that my wife knows, that my kids know, that your kids know, that you don’t show the world very often.”
It would certainly be a departure from the usual personality and temperament Tortorella brings behind the bench. That tough determination was at the center of his tenure in Philadelphia and what helped bring about the end of it.
The Flyers fired Torts just days after he made some unsavory comments about the team’s losing season and an undisclosed issue with young defenseman Cam York was made public. While his words were taken a bit out of context, Tortorella’s inability to stop being the “hammer,” was a big reason why the Flyers moved in a new direction.
While Sullivan is hoping that Torts brings a bit of a relaxed attitude and sage wisdom to the group, there’s no changing him completely. Tortorella is eager to bring his opinions and views to the roster decision process, and he made it clear how excited he is to evaluate and provide input to Sullivan as the roster takes shape.
“I’m going to tell you how I think. I’m going to tell you what I think of the player,” he said. ”No matter if it’s good or bad, I’m going to be honest with you. I think that’s what I need to do and not get caught up in the name but just get caught up in how they’re playing.”
The United States are counting on that combination of coaching and evaluating to help get the team an Olympic gold medal. Team USA has been on a steady rise over the past decade and have captured gold medals at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships and the 2025 IIHF World Championships. Adding an Olympic gold to their trophy case would be the best next step possible, and they hope this new role for John Tortorella can help lead them there.
