Panthers Troll Defeated Playoff Teams on Rally Towel
The Stanley Cup Final is shifting to the Sunshine State as the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are tied after two games in Edmonton. With the Panthers getting back to home ice, they found a good opportunity to troll the teams they beat to get to this point.
Rally towels have been placed on every seat at Amerant Bank Arena with art depicting some sneaky jabs at the teams the Panthers defeated in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
If you look closely at the “Rats Rule” art on the towel, you can see logos from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes cleverly hidden within the design.
The Panthers made quick work of the Lightning, opening the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a five-game victory in the Battle of Florida. The Maple Leafs held on for a seven-game series, but two disastrous losses on home ice gave the Panthers to chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Final.
The Hurricanes may have ended their Eastern Conference Final losing streak, but only with one win. The Panthers walked their way back to the Stanley Cup Final with a five-game victory over the Hurricanes.
The Panthers didn't take any shots at the Oilers on their rally towels, but there is still time in the series to come up with something clever.
Panther fans will now always remember who they defeated to make their way back to the Stanley Cup Final, as they look to repeat as champions.
