Hurricanes on Brink as Losing Streak Continues
The Carolina Hurricanes entered the Eastern Conference Final with some pretty good momentum after clearing the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals in five games each. Taking on the Florida Panthers, the Hurricanes are in a sticky situation and are likely near the end of the road.
After three games against the Panthers, the Hurricanes are down 3-0 and on the brink of elimination. Not only are the Hurricanes down three games to none, they haven’t even put up much of a fight.
The Panthers have outscored the Hurricanes 16-4 and have never trailed in the series.
These three losses for the Hurricanes also extend a lengthy losing streak in the Eastern Conference Final, now sitting at 15 games. The Hurricanes have reached the Eastern Conference Final three times since they won the Cup in 2006, but have been swept each time.
In 2009, 2019, and 2023, the Hurricanes had a good enough team to win a couple of playoff rounds, but not enough to seal even one more win toward a Stanley Cup Final berth. That appears to be the same situation in 2025.
Their 15 straight losses put them just three losses back of the all-time NHL record for consecutive losses in a specific playoff round. The Chicago Blackhawks carry an 18-game losing streak in the quarter-finals between 1975 and 1980.
The Hurricanes have found themselves on the brink of elimination as the wheels fall off again. They swapped goalies and went with Pyotr Kochetkov over Frederik Andersen in Game 3 but they needed far more than a goalie change to find an advantage on the Panthers.
The Panthers are the reigning Stanley Cup champions and seem poised to repeat. The Hurricanes are just one game away from another sweep in the Eastern Conference Final, and the bitter end of a once-promising season.
