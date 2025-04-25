Panthers Uncertain About Health of Captain
The Florida Panthers have taken a 2-0 series lead over the rival Tampa Bay Lightning, but they might be without a crucial piece of their lineup moving forward. About halfway through the third period in Game 2, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov took a huge and high hit from Lightning forward Brandon Hagel.
Not only was Barkov nowhere near the puck when Hagel threw the hit, but the Panthers had to finish Game 2 without their captain. Barkov left the game and did not return due to an injury, and it’s not clear how long he will be out.
Following the game, Panthers’ head coach Paul Maurice was not able to give a substantial update on Barkov’s status.
Officials on the ice gave Hagel a five-minute major penalty but reviewed it for extra clarity. Upon review, officials determined Hagel’s questionable hit warranted the five-minute major.
Hagel’s hit didn’t appear to be overly dirty outside of Barkov not being near the puck. Barkov’s head does snap back due to the impact, likely causing some sort of head injury.
Barkov notched a pair of assists in the Panthers 6-2 Game 1 victory, and added a third assist in their Game 2 victory before his injury.
The Panthers may have a 2-0 series lead, but they will need their captain healthy and in the lineup to continue putting up a strong fight against the Lightning. Tampa Bay isn’t dead in the series and could very well have an opportunity opening if the Panthers have to play games without Barkov.
In 67 games played this season, Barkov recorded 20 goals and 51 assists for 71 total points.
