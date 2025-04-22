Lightning Have Right Pieces for Stanley Cup Run
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of the most successful NHL franchises over the last decade with two Stanley Cup championships in four Final appearances. Add on two other runs cut short in the Eastern Conference Final, and the Lightning are usually a contender for the Cup year after year.
With back-to-back first-round exits in the last two postseasons, the Lightning might be seen as underdogs in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They’ll have their hands full in their opening round series against the reigning champion Florida Panthers, but the Lightning have what it takes to once again reach the mountaintop.
Even without franchise icon Steven Stamkos, the Lightning are a good pick to make it back to the Stanley Cup Final.
There is offensive firepower everywhere you look in the Lightning lineup and it pairs well with stout defense from top to bottom.
Led by Nikita Kucherov, the Lightning still boast one of the best top lines in the NHL. Kucherov finished the regular season as the Art Ross Trophy winner for most points in the NHL with 121 (37G-84A), and his linemates followed suit.
Brayden Point picked up a team-best 42 goals and 40 assists for 82 points while newcomer Jake Guentzel notched 41 goals and 39 assists for 80 points.
Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli had unexpected seasons both putting up career highs in goals, assists, and points. Hagel recorded 35 goals and 55 assists for 90 points while Cirelli picked up 27 goals and 32 assists for 59 points.
New captain Victor Hedman is still one of the NHL’s top defensemen and leads a deep group of blue liners who can move the puck and shut down opposing offenses.
Between the pipes stands Andrei Vasilevskiy who was his typical consistent self in 2024-25. In 63 games played Vasilevskiy held a 38-20-5 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.18 goals against average.
It won’t be easy taking the Vezina Trophy out of the hands of Connor Hellebuyck, but Vasilevskiy is sure to get a nomination.
The Lightning aren’t happy with how the last two seasons ended, adding extra fuel to their fire. If they can make it out of the Battle of Florida there might not be any way to stop the Lightning.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!