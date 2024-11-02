Panthers Captain Shines in Global Series Games
When the NHL announced they were heading to Finland for the 2024 Global Series, battles between the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars just made the most sense. The Panthers are led by captain andFinnish native Aleksander Barkov, and no European country has been represented more in the Stars organization than Finland.
As the final whistle blew on the two games in Finland, the Panthers walked away victorious in both matches. Not only did the Panthers impress with 6-4 and 4-2 victories, but Barkov put on a show for his home country.
With a goal and three assists in the first game, Barkov was named the game’s first star. He assisted on Evan Rodrigues’ game opening goal just 28 seconds in and then scored himself to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead a little over seven minutes in.
While trailing by one, the Stars turned the puck over while attempting to enter the Panthers’ zone. Rodrigues hopped on a loose puck and swung immediately put together an offensive attack.
It was as if Sam Reinhart knew who was behind him; Rodrigues sent a pass to Reinhart who was breaking, but he simply slowed the puck down for Barkov to collect. Barkov let go a perfect shot that beat Stars goalie Jake Oettinger.
Finnish natives Anton Lunddell, Eetu Luostarinen, and Niko Mikkola were also productive for the Panthers in their home country. Lundell picked up a goal while Luostarinen and Mikko notched assists.
The two games weren’t totally about Barkov and the Panthers, though, as the Stars had three big-name Finnish natives on their roster as well. Defenseman Esa Lindell scored a goal and an assist in the first game.
Miro Heiskanen recorded an assist in the second contest and Roope Hintz was blanked from the scoresheet in both games.
Regardless of production, each Finland native was proud to take part in the event and represent their country in such a big way.
