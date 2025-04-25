Panthers Defender Continues Hot Start in Game 2 Victory
The Florida Panthers are off and running in their Stanley Cup defense. The momentum in the latest Battle of Florida belongs to the defending champions, as they've taken a 2-0 series lead back to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, for the next two games.
The standout player for the Panthers through two games is defenseman Nate Schmidt. The veteran puck-mover has been an excellent addition to the team's blue line in his first season with Florida. In 80 regular-season contests, he recorded five goals and 14 assists for 19 points, marking the 10th consecutive season he surpassed 15 points.
What's stood out is Schmidt's blend of patience and explosiveness. He has a strong first stride and goes hard into board battles and when attacking the puck carrier. With the puck on his stick, he's equally as poised and collected. When he's in the offensive zone, he is selective with his shots and waits for open lanes and bodies to crowd the crease.
Sometimes puck luck strikes in your favor, and that seems to be the case with Schmidt's hot start. In Game 1, he fired three shots on goal and scored twice. In Game 2, he tallied his third of the series on his first shot of the game and fourth shot of the series. As excellent as the veteran has been, his 75% success rate with shots on goal is unlikely to continue for the series' duration. In the meantime, Schmidt and the Panthers must take advantage of this good fortune and keep firing shots on net.
Defensively, he's been just as sharp. In Game 2, he recorded a team-high three blocked shots. He has a combined four blocked shots through the first two contests. His willingness to sacrifice his body for his team is another way he's helping the Panthers pursue back-to-back Stanley Cups.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!