Panthers Unveil 2025 Stanley Cup Championship Ring
Just days before the start of the 2025-26 NHL regular-season saw the reigning Stanley Cup Champions of the Florida Panthers reveal their rings.
Back in June, the Panthers earned their latest rings by repeating as Stanley Cup Champions after beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the final. The Panthers became the first back-to-back winners since Tampa Bay in 2020 and 21, and were only the third team to do it this century. Sam Reinhart was a start for Florida in the final, scoring four goals and becoming just the sixth player in league history and first since 1957 to tally that many goals in a final.
The ring was unveiled via Jostens and their newest division, The Champions Collective, who has more than 100 championship ring programs across the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS, IndyCar and NASCAR. Most notably, this is back-to-back rings for the Panthers after they also hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2024; Jostens designed and produced that year's Panthers Stanley Cup championship ring as well.
Two Stanley Cups, representing the Panthers’ Cup wins in both 2024 and 2025, made of a combined 81 diamonds dominate the center of the ring. The trophies sit atop 20 custom-cut rubies, which are surrounded by 40 round genuine rubies.
The Panthers’ “STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS” title is set in 14-karat yellow gold and adorned with 145 diamonds. There are 122 additional diamonds on the remaining sides of the ring top and 18 princess-cut rubies, set in 14-karat yellow gold, around the ring’s edge.
Florida's roster received the rings at a ceremony at the War Memorial Auditorium on Oct. 6.
A rat in engraved in the ring's interior in honor of the Panthers fan tradition of throwing rats on the ice after a win. The sides of the ring also feature the shape of their primary shield logo, displaying the corresponding player's number, championship year, and "BACK TO BACK CHAMPIONS."
The Panthers are currently seeking their third straight Stanley Cup Championship. The only two instances of a team winning more than two straight Cups in the expansion era were both four-peats — and they happened consecutively — with the Montreal Canadiens having four straight championships (1976-1979) and then the New York Islanders who lifted the very next four cups (1980-83).
