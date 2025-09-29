Islanders Captain Nearing Full Health
The New York Islanders struggled with injuries throughout the 2024-25 season, and they are hoping for a turn of fortune in the new year. As teams ramp up for the 2025-26 season, the Islanders are seeing a huge piece of their lineup take another step towards full health.
Islanders captain Anders Lee felt discomfort during his first preseason appearance and donned a red non-contact uniform in following practices. Lee stressed that it was just a precaution, but he’s making progress to full health.
In the most recent Islanders skate, Lee was in a regular, full-contact sweater and skating on the first line. Alongside Mat Barzal and Kyle Palmieri, the Islanders won’t be without Lee when the season starts.
Lee likely won’t skate in the Islanders upcoming preseason game, but the captain does want to get in some game reps before the start of the regular season. The Islanders will have one more preseason contest remaining after their duel with the New York Rangers.
Lee played in all 82 games last season, picking up 29 goals and 25 assists for 54 total points. Heading into the final year of his contract, Lee is stressing patience on a possible extension.
“There’s no urgency on his side,” Islanders new general manager Mathieu Darche said. “He’s the captain of our team, and I really like the individual.”
Lee has only ever played for the Islanders over the course of his 13-year NHL career. Originally a sixth-round pick (152nd overall) of the Islanders in 2009, Lee has been a key player on Long Island for the last decade.
In 841 career games, Lee has 289 goals and 218 assists for 507 points.
At 35 years old, it’s tough to say how much NHL life Lee has ahead of him. He hasn’t shown too many signs of slowing down and rarely misses time. Only time will tell what the future holds for Lee.
The Islanders are looking for a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025-26 and a healthy Lee will be crucial to any success they’re looking to have.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!