Panthers Win Battle of Florida, Eliminate Lightning
The Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup title defense got off to an ideal start, as the defending champions eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in their opening-round matchup. Following a 6-3 victory in Game 5, the Panthers won the Battle of Florida, taking the series 4-1.
The pesky Panthers squad outdid their state rivals in the latest Battle of Florida, outplaying the Lightning in nearly every regard. The series clinching contest was close, with the Panthers holding a single-goal lead entering the final period.
The Panthers stepped up in the clutch, however, and added the final nail in the coffin with a late third-period tally. That goal ended the Lightning's come back hopes and effectively ended their season.
Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen was the standout player in Game 5. He finished the contest with a playoff career-high of one goal and three assists for four points, including that dagger goal in the third period that put Florida up two.
It was also the best game of the series for winger Brad Marchand, who appears more and more comfortable with the Panthers. He picked up his first multi-point game of the series with his two-assist performance. Moving into the next round, it's clear how important Marchand will continue to be.
Entering the second round, the Panthers now must wait. They will face the winner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators series. The Leafs currently lead 3-2, but the series is heading to Ottawa for a pivotal Game 6 contest.
What was most impressive about the Panthers' series win was how they dominated Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Vezina Trophy finalist was rendered average in the opening round. He allowed six goals in the series opener, and that set the tone for further disappointment. Ultimately, Vasilevskiy was unable to bounce back, and the Panthers had the star goalie's number all series long.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!