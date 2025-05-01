Breakout Jets Scorer Returns for Game 5
The Winnipeg Jets are set for a huge boost to their lineup as they attempt to take a 3-2 series lead over the St. Louis Blues. As the series shifts back to Winnipeg, the Jets will get one of their key scorers back in the lineup.
Jets forward Gabe Vilardi is set to make his postseason debut in Game 5. After missing the past month due to an upper-body injury, the breakout forward is ready to contribute once again. According to the Jets' PR team, he is set to skate on the first line right wing in his return.
This has been a massive season for the 25-year-old. In 71 games, he recorded 27 goals and 34 assists for 61 points. It was a career year across the board offensively, and he rounded out Winnipeg's top-six in perfect fashion. Originally a first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings, he was sent to the Jets in the trade that brought Pierre-Luc Dubois to the LA. Since arriving in Winnipeg, Villardi has reached a new level of production and cemented himself as a consistent top-six scorer.
His return once again adds a spark to the Jets' top two lines. Especially with the injured Nikolaj Ehlers likely out for the entire first round, having another 25-goal scorer in the lineup is crucial and necessary to defeat a determined St. Louis squad.
The Jets suffered a setback loss in Game 3, dropping the contest by a final score of 7-2. They followed that up with another disappointing effort in Game 4, which tied the first-round series 2-2.
Winnipeg is hoping the offensive spark can offset the struggles starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck is dealing with. The presumptive Vezina Trophy winner in 2025 has played like a shadow of himself over the past two games, which has allowed the Blues to tie the series. He has surrendered 12 goals in his last two starts, suddenly going from MVP to middling at the worst possible time.
