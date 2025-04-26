Lightning Need More From Nikita Kucherov
The Tampa Bay Lightning are in a 0-2 series hole against the Florida Panthers. Going against the defending Stanley Cup champions was already a daunting task for the Lightning, but this deficit is only making their troubles worse.
What the Lightning need more than anything is a series-saving performance from their MVP candidate and superstar forward, Nikita Kucherov. The Panthers have kept the NHL's leading scorer during the regular season quiet to open this series. Through two games, he has zero goals, one assist, and just three shots on goal. It's a far cry from the Art Ross Trophy numbers he registered this season, and it's coming at the worst possible time for him and his team.
The limited production is working precisely to the Panthers' advantage. The Lightning's success this season is directly due to their impressive offense. They boasted one of the best goal differentials during the regular season (+72), which was second only to the Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets.
During the regular season, Kucherov was unstoppable. Over 78 games, he netted 37 goals, added 84 assists, and finished with 121 points. It was the third consecutive season that he surpassed 110 points. It was also his second consecutive Art Ross Trophy.
The Panthers are succeeding in one central area. Their team defense is smothering the Lightning's top forwards, Kucherov included. Tampa's offense has no time to breathe, let alone make plays in the offensive zone. Because of this, they can't sustain pressure. Kucherov, a player who needs the slightest of margins to create, is being contained.
It's a credit to the Florida defense through the first two games. The only point that the Lightning superstar recorded came on the power play, but even that should be taken with a grain of salt. Tampa is just 1-for-8 with the man advantage through two games.
Whether it's even strength or the power play, the Lightning need more from Kucherov. He's their best player and leader on the ice. If he is unable to reach that next level quickly, the Lightning could be the first to fall victim to the Panthers' title defense.
