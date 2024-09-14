Penguins' Sidney Crosby Wants Shot at Pirates' Paul Skenes
The City of Pittsburgh has been blessed to watch Sidney Crosby lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships in his 20 years as one of the best athletes in town. As the 37-year-old Crosby reaches the final years of his career, Pittsburgh is seeing a new superstar form on the baseball diamond.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has taken the city by storm already as a household name in Western Pennsylvania. Skenes is still in his rookie season, but has already been named to his first MLB All-Star Game and was chosen to start for the National League. In 20 starts, he has a 10-2 record with a 2.10 earned run average and 151 strikeouts.
In an interview with the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Crosby was asked about Skenes and if he could get a hit against the probable Rookie of the Year.
“I don’t think so,” Crosby said. “I would love to make contact.”
Crosby has a noted history as a baseball player during his time at Shattuck St. Mary’s and has his one completely out of PNC Park before.
When asked if he’s like an opportunity to take an at-bat against Skenes, Crosby said he wouldn’t back down from the challenge.
“I’d love to,” Crosby said. “It’d be scary I think, but I’d love to make contact.”
Crosby talked about how he kept up with Skene’s historic rookie campaign and said “it’s only a matter of time” before the 22-year-old pitcher gets a no-hitter.
The hosts of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas are convinced a meeting between Crosby and Skenes will certainly happen at some point soon.
The two haven’t met yet, but it might not be hard to get two of the biggest athletes in Pittsburgh in the same room. The Pittsburgh sports teams are closely linked and Skenes recently met another one of the biggest stars wearing black and gold.
Skenes met with Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and other Steelers personnel. Skenes and Watt swapped jerseys the Steelers’ practice facility in a perfect moment for die-hard Yinzers.
