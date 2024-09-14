Sharks Top Pick Dazzles at Rookie Tournament
When the San Jose Sharks selected Macklin Celebrini with the first overall pick, the landscape of their organization fundamentally changed. In Celebrini, the team has a player that can anchor their franchise for the next decade or longer.
The Sharks are chomping at the bit to get to the regular season and release Celebrini on the NHL. But first, he and his fellow San Jose prospects are playing in their annual rookie tournament. This is the first chance to see the Calder Trophy favorite in action wearing the teal and white.
And it didn't take long for Celebrini to display why he was the top pick of this past draft and likely to be an elite player for the Sharks immediately. The Sharks' prospects battled the Utah Hockey Club to kick off the event.
Unsurprisingly, Celebrini centered the Sharks' top line for this contest. He also played on the first power play unit with fellow highly touted prospects Will Smith, Quentin Musty, and Luca Cagnoni. Overall, he was impressive from start to finish, but he really stepped it up in the last period. His high-IQ and elite edge work were on display and he was an engine for the Sharks' comeback effort.
With the Sharks trailing 2-1 in third period, Celebrini took things into his own hands. On a power play face-off, he effortlessly won the draw and kick started the play. He then found open ice along the blue line, taking a pass from Cagnoni. He then made a smart shot fake and ripped a laser past Utah's goaltender. It was an incredibly smart and poised play from the 18 year old.
Sharks' first-year head coach Ryan Warsofsky, who is a spectator for this tournament, was very impressed with Celebrini's debut. Speaking to NHL.com, he gave his thoughts on the rookie's game.
“I thought he got better as the game went along," he said. “Scores a big goal. I thought he was real noticeable all night.”
The Sharks are expecting Celebrini to bring that offensive production to the NHL once the regular season begins. He, along with Smith, are both likely to play top-six roles for an offensively-needy San Jose squad. For now at least, Warsofsky loved what he saw from the rookie's first game.
“Macklin’s obviously a special player, which we know,” he said, “but to see him at this level was good for us as a staff.”
The Sharks will open their regular season against the St. Louis Blues. The team isn't likely to contend for a championship or a playoff spot, but if Celebrini can dazzle as a rookie like he did in his debut, the Sharks will be thrilled with how their season goes.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!