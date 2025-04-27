Avalanche Captain Providing Much-Needed Boost

🚨 GABRIEL LANDESKOG GOAL! GABRIEL LANDESKOG GOAL! 🚨



His first goal in the NHL since June 20, 2022 puts the @Avalanche up 3-0 in this one! #StanleyCup



🇺🇸: @NHL_On_TNT (TBS) & @SportsonMax ➡️ https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️… pic.twitter.com/w7UBXIWFpM