Former Red Wings Champion Announces Retirement
Valtteri Filppula played 16 seasons in the NHL between 2005 and 2021 including 10 years with the Detroit Red Wings. After departing from the NHL for four years to play in Europe, the former Red Wings Stanley Cup champion has announced his retirement from professional hockey.
Between the Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, and New York Islanders, Filppula played 1,056 games at the NHL level, posting 197 goals and 333 assists for 530 total points.
Originally a third-round draft pick (95th overall) of the Red Wings in 2002, Filppula was a key piece to their Stanley Cup run in 2008. He picked up 11 points (5G-6A) in 22 playoff games on the way to his first and only Cup victory.
At the height of his powers, Filppula put together 23 goals and 43 assists for 66 total points during the 2011-12 season, his penultimate campaign with the Red Wings. Two years later, he notched a career-high 25 goals in his first season with the Lightning.
Filppula got to finish his playing career with the same team he started playing professional hockey, playing the 2024-25 season with Jokerit Helsinki. Over 20 years ago, Filppula began his professional hockey journey with Jokerit in 2003.
A native of Vantaa, Finland, Filppula played over 300 games in Europe, between Jokerit and Geneve Servette of the Swiss League.
Filppula said in an interview with Jokerit that it means a lot to him to be able to finish his playing career at the place where it all started. He even got to help lead Jokerit to a Mestis championship.
“I can't remember the last time I was in a place with such a commotion,” Filppula said. “It was great to win the championship in front of my own fans. I even felt a little like I wanted to keep playing, but at the same time I thought it was a great way to end.”
Filppula played over two decades of professional hockey and put together a successful resume between the NHL and European leagues.
