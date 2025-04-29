Oilers Defender Joins Historic Postseason Company

Most Points-Per-Game All-Time in the NHL Playoffs by Defencemen

(Min. 50 GP)



#1. Bobby Orr: 1.24

#2. Evan Bouchard: 1.14

#3. Cake Makar: 1.08

#4. Brian Leetch: 1.02

#5. Paul Coffey: 1.01 pic.twitter.com/jW0AVlnHKq