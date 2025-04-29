Oilers Defender Joins Historic Postseason Company
The Edmonton Oilers' most effective player in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is puck-moving defenseman Evan Bouchard. Through four games, he's scored four goals and added three assists, ranking first among Edmonton defensemen and second on the team in scoring. His two goals in the third period of Game 4 pushed the game to overtime and set up the team tying the series at 2-2.
The Kings were one period away from taking a commanding series lead, but the play of their top defenseman saved the Oilers. Bouchard scored both of the team's goals in the final period to tie things up. His creativity in the offensive zone and adept puck-possession abilities have come up in the clutch for Edmonton. Without his efforts, the Oilers would be on the brink of elimination.
The Oilers are getting historic levels of production from Bouchard, and that's no exaggeration. According to Edmonton's radio color commentator, Bob Stauffer, Bouchard has recorded one of the best points-per-game averages all-time among NHL defenseman with 50 or more playoff games. Bouchard's 1.14 points-per-game ranks second in league history, trailing only the excellent Bobby Orr's 1.24 average. Bouchard has posted better numbers than Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar and Hall of Fame legend Paul Coffey.
The series shifts back to Los Angeles after the Oilers tied the series, and the Kings are trying to solve Edmonton's three-headed monster: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Bouchard. Stopping one is a gigantic task, and with the level all three are playing, the task becomes a heroic one for the Kings' defense.
The big question heading into a decisive Game 5 is, how much of an impact will Bouchard have? The Oilers are hoping it's a major one, while the Kings are focusing their efforts on stifling his impressive series. Whoever comes out on top will likely take the lead in the series and command of the opening round battle.
