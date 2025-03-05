Panthers Sign New Forward to NHL Deal
As the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers are looking to be an active team at the upcoming trade deadline. The Panthers have already made a few moves to bolster their roster, but they recently turned their attention to an in-house boost.
In the middle of a frantic day on the waiver wire, the Panthers placed forward Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers after signing him to an NHL contract. According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, the Panthers signed Puljujarvi to a one-year, two-way contract to finish the 2024-25 season with an NHL deal at $775,000 against the salary cap.
The Panthers initially signed Puljujarvi to an AHL contract after the Pittsburgh Penguins mutually agreed to terminate his deal.
Puljujarvi played 26 games with the Penguins this season and 22 last season combining for 13 points (6G-7A). He initially joined the Penguins on a two-year deal in the middle of the 2023-24 season coming off of double hip surgery.
With each passing game in Pittsburgh, Puljujarvi seemed to keep getting better and more comfortable on the ice, but he barely broke the Penguins roster.
Since having his contract terminated by the Penguins, Puljujarvi played seven games with the Charlotte Checkers, the Panthers’ American Hockey League affiliate. He picked up three assists in that time.
With Matthew Tkachuk out on long-term injured reserve, and the trade deadline looming, the Panthers may have needed the extra roster help. If Puljujarvi clears waivers, the Panthers will be able to put him into their NHL roster for game action.
Puljujarvi has played in 382 games in his NHL career with 57 goals and 70 assists for 127 total points.
