Top 2026 NHL Draft Prospect Commits to PSU
The Penn State Nittany Lions are one of the fastest rising men’s hockey programs in the NCAA. A trip to the Frozen Four last season cemented their status as a top squad in college hockey, but they aren’t settling there.
Penn State is set to add the top recruit in program history this upcoming campaign. Gavin McKenna, the consensus top prospect in the 2026 NHL Draft class, is committing to PSU and will be a Nittany Lion for the 2025-2026 season. Cam Robinson of EliteProspects was first on the breaking news.
"Multiple sources indicate that Gavin McKenna will commit to Penn State University for 2025-26," he wrote via his X account. "One of the most electrifying prospects chooses the Nittany Lions. A game-changing get for PSU hockey."
McKenna is a future superstar in the NHL and will undoubtedly bring that same excellence to the Nittany Lions. For the past two and a half seasons, he’s been a dominant player in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers. During his first full season in 2023-2024, he posted 34 goals and 97 points in 63 contests. Last year, he recorded an astounding 41 goals and 88 assists for 129 points in just 56 games. He's been considered a top prospect in the 2026 class since making his WHL debut, and the buzz will only grow as he acclimates to the NCAA. It's put him on a collision course with the number one overall pick in 2026 after a season in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania.
Penn State hockey has grown exponentially over the last decade, evolving from a club sport to a top NCAA program, and now they are taking the next step into the national championship conversation. Last year felt like a changing of the guard in the college hockey landscape. Western Michigan captured their first national championship by defeating Boston University. PSU was close to that championship game, but it was clear they needed another dynamic scorer to get over the edge. Now they have that player after landing the biggest recruit in the program's history.
