Former Islanders Forward Signs PTO with Sharks
It is not every day when a former tenth overall pick bounces from team to team from the end of the season to right before the start of the following season. But that was the case for former New York Islanders first-round draft pick Oliver Wahlstrom, as he recently signed a professional tryout contract with the San Jose Sharks.
NHL insider David Panotta shared the news on social media. Pagnotta followed up by posting that if Wahlstrom does not make the team for the Sharks, that he already has a deal in place with their AHL team, the San Jose Barracuda, to play there.
Wahlstrom was drafted back in 2018 by the Islanders and played six seasons with them until he was released late in the 2024-25 season and picked up by the Boston Bruins. But at the end of the year, the Boston Bruins decided not to re-sign him since he did not produce much in his limited time there.
With the Bruins in 16 games, he scored one goal and had one assist and averaged 10:30 TOI per game that he played in Boston. Wahlstrom's stats never really jumped off of the page for a guy that was taken in the top ten of his draft year.
The most goals he ever scored was 13 back in 2021-22, but he could never consistently find the net with each passing year he would play for the Islanders or the Bruins. But now with the Sharks, this is his chance to really show them that he can be an integral part of the team and help them with goal scoring.
While his career high in goals is only 13, the Sharks should have plenty of opportunity for Wahlstrom because he is still only 25 years old and was a former tenth overall pick. If he does make the team, there is a chance that he could play with superstar Macklin Celebrini and see if they can find a spark together.
But with spending the majority of his career with the Islanders, to spending a short amount of time with the Bruins, to now signing a tryout with the Sharks, Wahlstrom really needs to prove himself in training camp. He needs to show them he is worthy of a roster spot and that he can help contribute to the team.
