Sharks Rookie Shares Embarrassing Moment Meeting Sidney Crosby
Macklin Celebrini decided the 2024-25 season with the San Jose Sharks wasn’t enough hockey for his rookie season and joined Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships. The Sharks’ rookie superstar is sharing a Canadian roster alongside some of the biggest names in the NHL.
One of those names is Pittsburgh Penguins captain, Sidney Crosby, someone Celebrini idolized growing up. The two play in different conferences, so it’s rare for Celebrini and Crosby’s paths to meet, but sharing a lineup is a whole new experience for the youngster.
Celebrini told Dennik Sport that he wasn’t sure how to address Crosby when the two arrived in Europe for the tournament.
“At first I called him Mr. Crosby,” Celebrini said. “But he immediately corrected me that he was Sid.”
Crosby is almost 20 years older than Celebrini, making the future Hall of Famer a true elder statesman in the sport. Even though he’s a veteran in this situation, Crosby prefers to look at everyone of his teammates as equals.
No need for “Mr.” around someone who is still sometimes referred to as “Sid the Kid.”
More than just meeting and sharing a locker room with his hockey hero, Celebrini is sharing a line with Crosby during the games. Crosby centers Team Canada’s second line with Celebrini and Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny on his wings.
Their line has been performing pretty well with Crosby and Konecny both notching nine points in six games, and Celebrini putting up five points.
Crosby and Celebrini have connected for a couple of goals as they hope to bring another IIHF gold medal to Canada.
Crosby may be nearing the end of his playing career, but he has set the standard for every young superstar to follow. Celebrini has a bright career ahead of him and he'll be sure to learn everything he can from Crosby during their time together on Team Canada.
Maybe the two share a lineup again at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!