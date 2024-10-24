Former Oilers HC Could Help Next Transition Team
After a brutal 3-9-1 start to the 2023-24 season, the Edmonton Oilers decided they had enough of Jay Woodcroft as their head coach and fired him in favor of Kris Knoblauch. This turned out to be the right move for the Oilers as they went on to compete in the Stanley Cup Final, but Woodcroft is yet to find a new coaching job in the NHL.
The former Oilers bench boss was among the finalists for head coaching duties with the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets, but ultimately did not land either job. With the new season well underway, it’s only a matter of time before current NHL coaches start losing their jobs.
Is Woodcroft on a shortlist of replacement coaches? According to Pierre LeBrun on TSN, absolutely. It depends on the style of team, but Woodcroft should be a favorite to quickly find a new job.
“Woodcroft would be more appealing to a team in transition,” LeBrun said. “Trying to get to the next level and grow with a coach long-term.”
With the amount of turnover surrounding NHL coaches in recent years, there aren’t many on the hot seat. Some of the longest tenured names are steady in their positions, while the transitioning teams have already made new hires in recent years.
Despite the recent hires, team will likely be willing to cut a coach loose sooner than expected, especially if Woodcroft is the perfect option.
“You never want anyone to lose their job here, but as openings start to happen over the next several months and into the summer,” LeBrun said. “I think you look for the kind of position that the team is in.”
Teams like the Utah Hockey Club, Chicago Blackhawks, and San Jose Sharks are perfect examples of teams that don’t have ultra-high expectations this year, but should be juggernauts in the coming seasons.
Even the Pittsburgh Penguins might be forced into a coaching change as they prepare for a life without Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.
Woodcroft coaching a young team like one of those could make a huge difference as they develop into some of the NHL’s top squads.
