Blackhawks Star Hopes to Unlock Next Step
Connor Bedard enters year three with the Chicago Blackhawks trying to take the next step. He and the rest of his teammates have that same goal in mind after two disappointing campaigns to begin his NHL career.
For the Blackhawks’ top center, the adjustments needed to reach that next level might not be as major as some project. NHL insider Frank Seravalli recently spoke on B/R Open Ice’s livestream about the recent contract rumblings surrounding Bedard, who is eligible to sign an extension with the Hawks. While there hasn’t been much movement on an extension, Seravalli did discuss two small adjustments Bedard has emphasized during his offseason training. The first is an adjustment to his skating.
“There have been some whispers that Bedard has really worked on his skating,” he said. “Perhaps changing some of his angling as well, things that worked for him that he never really had to touch being such a superstar at the WHL level.”
The second adjustment Seravalli hopes to see Bedard make. While the 20-year-old forward entered the league as a playmaking center, the NHL analyst believes he’s silenced one of the best parts of his game. Seravalli wants to see Bedard prioritize his elite shot in the upcoming campaign and compared his shot release to one of the best in the game.
“I really hope that he gets back to or establishes in the NHL for the first time,, a shoot-first mentality,”he said. “I think his release, second only to Auston Matthews. I think it’s that good.”
More than anything, it’s about entering the 2025-2026 season with confidence and the belief that Bedard can lead his team to the next level. He must do so by example, but Seravalli believes the work he’s put in this summer will pay off once the puck drops on the new season.
“He needed a fresh start mindset-wise and attitude-wise, and I’m hoping he got that this summer,” he said. “And I think you could see a totally different Connor Bedard on the ice for the Chicago Blackhawks this fall.”
Bedard is coming off a 23-goal and 67-point sophomore season in the NHL. He’s recorded back-to-back 60+ point seasons to begin his career with the Blackhawks, but he’s expected to take the leap to a point-per-game player in his third campaign. In his first 150 games, he’s scored 45 goals, 83 assists and 128 total points. If he can take these areas he’s focused his offseason training on and turn it into results on the ice, both Bedard and the Blackhawks will reach the next steps.
