Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Makes Feelings Perfectly Clear
A developing story as the 2025-2026 NHL season approaches is whether or not this will finally be the year that Sidney Crosby decides to leave the Pittsburgh Penguins. The future Hall of Famer enters his 21st NHL season still playing at an elite level, but the same can’t be said for his team. The Penguins are one of the only obvious rebuilds in the league, and it’s a strong bet that this squad misses the postseason for the fourth consecutive season.
Despite all of the speculation and chatter, the Penguins captain remains firmly committed to the organization and took the chance to make his feelings perfectly clear recently. In a video posted by 93.7 The Fan, Crosby laid out that there are a lot of rumors out there, but he wasn’t the source of them and wants to remain with the Penguins.
”There’s a lot of narratives out there,” he said. “And I don’t think a lot of those have come from me. So, this is where I want to be. I love it here.”
It’s been a recurring question since the Penguins began to fall out of the playoff picture. Crosby is a legend of the game already, and approaching 40 years old, it’s fair to wonder how much is left in his illustrious career. If he wants to pursue a fourth career Stanley Cup, leaving Pittsburgh might be in his best interest.
Then there is the interesting part of Crosby’s quote above. He mentioned that “a lot of those” rumors didn’t come from him. But you know where the most recent ones did come from? His agent, Pat Brisson. He recently spoke about how it would make sense for Crosby to want to go somewhere competitive eventually, which only ignited the online discourse surrounding his future.
Still, Crosby says he’s made his feelings known, how that is discussed or broken down is beyond him. He’s choosing not to focus on what isn’t in his control.
”I can’t keep having to answer the same question over again,” he said. ‘If people want to write about that or say that, that’s fine. I can’t really control that. Obviously when you lose and there’s certain things that happen, I think it’s normal for those things to come up, but that’s how I feel.”
The answer seems to quiet down a quickly ramping up rumor mill, for now. As the Penguins open up their training camp and season, another losing start will bring back this speculation. And it seems for the remainder of Crosby’s playing career as long as Pittsburgh struggles, this question of his status with the Penguins will hang over the entire NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!