Penguins Finding Stability on Blue Line
The Pittsburgh Penguins sent shockwaves throughout the hockey world yesterday, placing starting goaltender Tristan Jarry on waivers.
Goaltending was one of several issues plaguing the Penguins for most of the year. However, as of late, their defense has quietly found its' footing, creating a sense of urgency to figure out the situation between the pipes.
They have run the same defense pairs for six consecutive games, dating back to Kris Letang's return from a lower-body injury. In that time, the Penguins have allowed 24 goals, tied for the league lead, but only half of those goals have occurred at 5v5.
Goaltending, plus a run of shorthanded goals allowed and a dramatic fall-off from the penalty kill, make up most of the team's issues in their end lately. But at 5v5, the current defense pairs have found success.
All three pairings have authored impressive advanced numbers during the past six games, resulting in a newfound stability in personnel. Marcus Pettersson and Letang have reunited, outscoring opponents 8-3 at even strength over this stretch.
Meanwhile, Matt Grzelcyk and Erik Karlsson continue to grow more confident as a duo, while Owen Pickering and P.O. Joseph fill in the gaps, allowing only one goal over their six games together.
It may be a small sample, and the Penguins have only won one game in that time, but don't discount what stability on the blue line could do over some time.
Something similar happened late last season when Jack St. Ivany debuted and stabilized the third pairing with Ryan Shea. That stability, in part, led to an 8-3-3 run to end the season, bringing the Penguins just short of a playoff spot.
With some stability on the blue line and rookie goaltender Joel Blomqvist returning to the NHL, the Penguins will look to replicate that over this stretch of 11 games before the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!