Former Sharks AGM Joins Rangers Front Office
The New York Rangers recently announced multiple updates to their hockey operations staff. Among the changes, the Rangers announced Ryan Clowe as an assistant general manager less than 24 hours after he stepped down from his role with the San Jose Sharks.
Clowe abruptly resigned from the Sharks without any specific reason after a year of work in San Jose. In a release from Clowe, the decision to leave the Sharks had his family’s best interests in mind.
“I truly loved being back in San Jose and working with Mike Grier and his entire team, but at this point, this decision is in the best interest of my family."
Considering the speed of the change, the Sharks likely gave the Rangers permission to speak to Clowe about the new opportunity.
“The franchise has an exciting future ahead and is set up to be successful for a long period of time," Clowe said while departing San Jose.
Clowe played 10 seasons in the NHL and was originally a sixth-round draft pick (175th overall) of the Sharks in 2001. He played eight years with San Jose before also suiting up for the Rangers and New Jersey Devils.
Before joining the Sharks’ front office, Clowe spent three years with the Rangers hockey operations department from 2021 to 2024. Clowe worked as a hockey operations advisor and co-senior advisor.
Clowe also has some coaching experience under his belt, taking an assistant role with the Devils for a pair of seasons. He even briefly held a head coaching spot or the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers.
After a turbulent 2024-25 season, the Rangers are hopeful that certain front office changes and a coaching change can spark some positive change moving forward. Looking ahead to their 100th season, the Rangers should have a fresh feel as the 2025-26 season approaches.
Clowe played in 491 career NHL games, picking up 112 goals and 197 assists for 309 total points.
Also among the Rangers front office changes was the hiring of former Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler as a hockey operations advisor. Wheelers spent the last season of his playing career with the Rangers in 2023-24.
